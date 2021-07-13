Man arrested after Black Lives Matter mural defaced in NC town

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (AP/WAVY) — A Black Lives Matter mural drawn in honor of Andrew Brown Jr., a North Carolina man shot and killed by sheriff’s deputies, was damaged shortly after it was unveiled this past weekend.

Officials announced they had arrested a 32-year-old Elizabeth City man, Jeremy Wayne Maggard, in connection with the vandalism on Tuesday.

He is charged with injury to real property and reckless driving, Elizabeth City police wrote in a news release Tuesday.

News outlets report a Facebook video posted Sunday showed that skid marks were left on the mural in Elizabeth City in the 300 block of East Colonial Avenue. The mural was unveiled Saturday.

Police responded to a report of the damage around 2:15 p.m. Saturday.

Artist Michael Little painted the mural in honor of Andrew Brown Jr., who was shot and killed by a Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office deputy on April 21. Authorities were attempting to serve drug-related search and arrest warrants at Brown’s home on Perry Street when Brown drove his vehicle away. He was fatally shot as the car was moving.

Elizabeth City police said they were investigating the damage to the mural and reviewed surveillance video.

Councilman Darius Horton posted images of a black Dodge Ram truck on Monday.

The investigation led to a truck operated by Maggard, police said.

Maggard was arrested Tuesday and served at the magistrate’s office, officials said. He was given a $500 secure bond. He was released after posting the cash bond.

Maggard’s first court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 26 in the Pasquotank County District Court.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with more information should contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or the Elizabeth City Crime Line at (252) 335-5555. All information will remain anonymous and strictly confidential.