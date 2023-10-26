MONROE, N.C. (WJZY) — A man has been arrested in connection to a reported child sexual assault that happened at a Monroe soccer academy, according to authorities.

Monroe Police said on Monday, officers began an investigation into a potential child sexual assault at the Union Soccer Academy located along Nelda Drive.

Jorge Palma, of Monroe, was taken into custody on Tuesday and was charged with:

Two counts of indecent liberties with a child

Obstruction of justice

Alter or destroying evidence of criminal conduct

Palma is currently being held at the Union County Jail under a $100,000 bond.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Monroe Police at 704-282-4700.