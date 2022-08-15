BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested in Polk County following an armed robbery last month in Buncombe County, officials said Monday.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies charged Charles Shawn Gary in connection with the incident.

Deputies said Gary was involved in a July 24 armed robbery at a Dollar Tree store located at 1125 Brevard Road, located just south of Asheville in Buncombe County.

Gary was charged with the following:

robbery with a dangerous weapon

second-degree kidnapping

safecracking

assault on a female

assault by pointing a gun

He is currently being held in the Polk County Detention Center.