Man arrested after he fled shooting in NC mountains, deputies say

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested and charged after a shooting in Henderson County.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday at 8:25 p.m. deputies were dispatched to a report of a person being shot at a home along Waddell Drive in Henderson County.

Once deputies and medical personnel arrived, they found a victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to their lower leg. The sheriff’s office said the victim was transported to an area hospital for further treatment.

According to deputies, the victim and witnesses said the suspect left the scene in a vehicle before deputies arrived.

Deputies said Jordon Cameron Scott, 24, of Flat Rock, was identified as the suspect and was found and arrested early Sunday morning.

Scott was charged with one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He is currently being held on a $100,000 secured bond.