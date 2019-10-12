Man arrested after woman grabbed outside dorm on NC college campus

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A suspect was arrested Friday night following an assault on East Carolina University’s campus, police said.

According to an ECU alert, police received a report that a woman was walking near Fletcher Residence Hall when she was grabbed on the arm and back from behind.

The suspect was reported as a 30-year-old man, wearing all black, with a towel on his head.

Following the incident, the suspect took off running toward Reade Street and 5th Street. He was later found on campus and arrested by ECU Police.

Keith Dominique Blunt, 29, was charged with trespassing.

According to ECU Police Chief Chris Sutton, Blunt was banned from campus back in July after he was seen over a few days trying to access locked buildings. Blunt is not a student or an employee of ECU.

He was caught in July by ECU Police during a children’s camp trying to get into a locked building, according to Sutton.

Police say after Friday night’s assault, Blunt ran away from campus, but came back when he realized a caller identified him.

