CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — A man has been arrested in connection to 10 possible arsons in the Charlotte area, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Officials say 55-year-old Raymond Cureton was arrested the Monday evening in connection with intentionally setting multiple fires, including one near Paul Buck Boulevard and Chipley Avenue, on Sept. 21.

Investigators said a firefighter was minorly injured in that fire and $100,000 in damage occurred.

Cureton is being held on a $170,000 secured bond and is charged with the following:

Two counts of second-degree arson

Seven counts of burning personal property

Felony breaking and entering

First-degree trespassing

Cureton’s next court date is scheduled for the afternoon of Oct. 24, according to NC Courts. Investigators say they are still determining which fire Cureton may be connected to.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.