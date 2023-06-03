Nicholes Leggett is currently being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under no bond on the First Degree Murder Charge.

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – A Fairmont man was arrested Friday and taken into custody by Florence police for a deadly shooting in Lumberton, according to Lumberton Police.

After Nicholes Leggett was released from McLeod Regional Medical Center in Florence where he was treated for a gunshot wound, he was taken into custody by Florence police on warrants by Lumberton Police, according to a news release by the department.

Officers said the deadly shooting happened May 28 at around 2:55 a.m.

According to police, two people arrived separately to UNC Health Southeastern with gunshot wounds and an officer at the hospital gathered information about how the two got shot.

The officer found that a third person was shot at a home on Nevada Street in Lumberton. Additional officers were dispatched to the residence to find James Edward Blount Jr, 43, of Lumberton dead at the scene, according to the department.

Leggett was charged with first degree murder of James Edward Blount Jr., attempted first degree murder of Marcus Dwayne Alford, two counts of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property and discharging a firearm in the city limits, according to police.

Leggett waived extradition and was taken back to Lumberton, according to the department.

He is currently being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under no bond on the First Degree Murder Charge and $500,000 for the remaining charges.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call Detective Yvette Pitts at (910) 671-3845.