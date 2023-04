CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) — Officers say they have made an arrest in the murder of 39-year-old Steven Lowe II.

According to police, Lowe was shot dead on Metals Drive in April 2022. On Friday, officers arrested 28-year-old, Jamal Dulin for the murder.

Dulin has been charged with Murder and Discharging a Weapon into an Occupied Moving Vehicle. He is being held without bond and is set to appear in court on Monday.