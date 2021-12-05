Man arrested in burglary, sexual assault attempt in NC university dorm, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point police Sunday arrested a suspect accused of burglary and attempted sexual assault, according to a High Point Police Department news release.

Around 6:15 a.m., High Point police responded to the High Point University campus when they were told about a burglary and attempted sexual assault.

The incident happened in a dorm with the suspect entering the residence hall “under false pretense,” university officials said.

The two students involved were able to leave the room where the suspect was found, according to a statement from High Point University.

The suspect was identified as Phillippe Joseph Warren Saieed, 39, of Greensboro, police said.

Saieed was reported to have been driving a black 2012 GMC Terrain with a North Carolina license plate of JAK6736.

He was arrested on Redding Drive on Sunday afternoon, police say.

He had outstanding warrants for two counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of breaking and

entering, two counts of assault on a female and two counts of attempted first-degree rape.

The university sent the following message to students: