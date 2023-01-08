KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged a man with concealment of death after finding a woman dead.

Around 7 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to Deanswood Drive in Kinston to find Carla Lee Soula, 42, dead inside her home.

On Saturday, the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office located and arrested Steve Tyler Shifflett, 41, in connection to a Lenoir County investigation in conjunction with the N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Shifflett was charged with one count of concealment of death and placed in the W.E. “Billy” Smith Detention Center under a $60,000 secured bond. He was also given an additional $2,000 secured bond for an outstanding order for arrest in an unrelated matter.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone having information should contact the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office investigation division at 252-559-6140 or Lenoir County Crime Stoppers at 252-523-4444.