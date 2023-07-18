POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) — A man was arrested Monday night after his father was fatally shot in Polk County.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said that they responded to a shots fired call on Monday resulting in one man dead.

According to deputies, they responded to the 3000 block of Fox Mountain Road in the Mill Spring community around 11:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, deputies said that they found one victim dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Deputies identified the victim as Robert “Bo” Forney.

According to multiple witnesses, Forney and his son, Qualon Sutton, 21, had been seen in an altercation earlier in the day.

Upon further investigation, a warrant was issued for Sutton for first-degree murder.

Around 10 p.m., deputies located Sutton outside his mother’s residence near the Polk/ Rutherford County line.

He was apprehended without incident and booked in the detention center.

The sheriff’s office said the shooting incident remains under investigation and the case will be turned over to the 42nd Prosecutorial District Attorney’s Office.