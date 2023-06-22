GRAHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Mebane man wanted on a charge of death by distribution was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Wednesday in Oxford.

Anthony Michael Colley, 27, was transported to the Alamance County Jail where he was given a $515,000 secured bond.

The charge stems from a death investigation on Sept. 15, 2022, in the 4100 block of N.C. 54 in Graham, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. While on scene, sheriff’s investigators found evidence that led them to believe the death was caused by an overdose.

During the course of the investigation, investigators developed a suspect, identified as Colley, who they believed sold and distributed controlled substances to the deceased, the sheriff’s office said.

On Oct. 12, 2022, investigators obtained a warrant for Colley’s arrest. The next day, he was arrested and charged with sell and deliver of Schedule II controlled substance. He was placed in the Alamance County Jail and given a $115,000 secured bond. He posted bond and was released on Oct. 27.

On March 7, investigators obtained a toxicology report which indicated the cause of death was listed as acute fentanyl toxicity. On March 13, they obtained a warrant for his arrest on the death by distribution charge.

In addition to the aforementioned charges, Colley is charged with: