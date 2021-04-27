Man beat puppy so badly it had to be euthanized, NC deputies say

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – A New Hanover County man is accused of beating his 6-month-old puppy so severely it had to be euthanized, according to the sheriff’s office.

Arceoly Mendes, 22, was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with one count of felony cruelty to animals, jail records indicate.

A spokesperson for the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office said on April 22 a neighbor heard the Siberian husky screaming and called 911, thinking it may be a domestic violence situation.

A deputy arrived at the home and Mendes, at first, refused to let them inside, the spokesperson said. However, the deputy was allowed inside after saying that the dog was previously on a check welfare list from Animal Services.

The puppy was taken to a veterinarian who diagnosed the animal with several broken bones, including a broken jaw and broken ribs. The vet was forced to euthanize the dog due to the traumatic injuries, according to the spokesperson.

Mendes was given a $3,500 bond and is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.