Man believed to be in NC after shooting woman in Virginia, police say

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Suffolk Police are currently seeking a 40-year-old man from North Carolina following a domestic-related shooting incident that sent a woman to a local hospital.

Reports say the shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of Pittmantown Road.

The adult woman was airlifted via Nightingale to a local hospital after suffering non life-threatening injuries.

Police say Antron Leon Gatling from Gates County fled the scene before Suffolk Police arrived.

Gatling is wanted on charges of aggravated malicious wounding, attempted malicious wounding, discharge of a firearm in an occupied dwelling, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, grand larceny, assault and battery, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

At this time, he is presumed to be in North Carolina.

