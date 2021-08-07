Man breaks beer glass across another man’s neck at NC Applebee’s, police say

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect has been charged after a fight at a Lexington restaurant sent both the suspect and the victim to the hospital, according to a news release from Lexington police.

Justin Taylor Gore, 23, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

On Thursday at 9:44 p.m., officers were called to the Applebee’s on Plaza Parkway on a report of a fight.

Police said Gore broke a beer glass across the neck of a 40-year-old man.

Both Gore and the victim were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Once released from the hospital, Gore was arrested and held in the Davidson County Jail under a $100,000 secured bond.

Initial reports indicated that the incident was a stabbing that injured two people.

Gore is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 27.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 243-2400.

