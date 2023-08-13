LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) — North Carolina deputies say they have captured a man who shot and killed a mother while she was in a car last week in Robeson County.

The incident was reported around 2:40 a.m. Friday in the area of Deep Branch Road and Recreation Center Road near Purnell Swett High School between Maxton and Pembroke, according to a news release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

​Upon the arrival of deputies, Brooke Dial, 38, of Pembroke, and Cedric Locklear, 32, of Rowland were found shot, the news release said.

Dial, who leaves behind a young son, died at the scene, according to deputies. Locklear was transported to an undisclosed medical center for treatment and is expected to survive.

Brandon Keith Locklear, 31, of Lumberton was wanted for first-degree murder among other charges, deputies said.

On Saturday, Locklear was arrested during a traffic stop in the area of U.S. 74 W. and Hilly Branch Road, which is just west of the Interstate 95 junction with U.S. 74.

He was also charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle while in operation, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle resulting in serious injury and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

Locklear will be held in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

Locklear was arrested by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators.