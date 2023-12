STALLINGS, N.C. (WJZY) — Stallings Police are looking for a man who is on camera holding a banana. But he also apparently is wanted for strong-armed robbery.

Officers said they were dispatched to the Harris Teeter on Stevens Mill Road in regarding a strong-armed robbery.

If you are able to identify the individual in this picture, contact Det. Smith at 704-821-0300. Officers said it was a coincidence that a banana was involved in the robbery.