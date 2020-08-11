Man caught in NC after deadly shooting outside pet supplies store

BECKLEY, Wva. (WVNS) — Beckley Police announced Tuesday the man who is wanted for murder in a deadly shooting investigation is now in custody.

Tremaine Jackson was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Norwood, North Carolina

Det. Dave Allard said Jackson was located around 12:30 p.m. Details on the arrest were not immediately released. He will be brought back to West Virginia after he waived his extradition hearing.

It was late afternoon on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, in a parking lot of the Pet Supplies Plus, a shooting took place, ending with Troy Williams fighting for his life.

Allard said Williams later died from those injuries.

Detectives believe the shooting was drug related and that the suspect and victim planned to meet.

Eyewitnesses and Walmart surveillance footage led detectives to identify the man they say is responsible: Tremaine Jackson.

A woman was charged in connection to the murder at Pet Supplies Plus in Beckley.

Latoya Carter is charged with accessory after the fact to first degree murder. Her preliminary hearing was scheduled for Monday, but she waived it.

Police say she was in the car and knew about the murder when Tremaine Jackson shot and killed Troy Williams.

Kristen Keller, Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney, said it is important to hold the people arrested in connection to the crime accountable, even if they are not the ones pulling the trigger.

