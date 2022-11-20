ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies have arrested a man after they said they found him selling cocaine near a day care facility.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office served an outstanding arrest warrant Friday for the arrest of 40-year-old Patrick Tremaine Rhodie, of Elizabethtown.

Deputies said he was found and arrested without incident at a home on Slingsby St.

They said the outstanding warrants stemmed from undercover controlled purchases of cocaine from Rhodie.

It happened within 1,000 feet of Kidz in Motion Day Care in Elizabethtown, according to the sheriff’s office.

Rhodie was charged with:

Sell schedule II controlled substances (cocaine)

Deliver schedule II controlled substances (cocaine)

Felony possession of cocaine

Possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver schedule II controlled substances (cocaine)

Manufacturing schedule II controlled substances (cocaine)

Selling controlled substances within 1,000 feet of a school

He was taken to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center where he was held under a $35,000 bond.