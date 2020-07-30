Man charged after 4-year-old boy shot while inside his home in Lumberton, sheriff’s office says

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A 19-year-old is wanted for injuring a toddler while shooting into residences in Lumberton on Tuesday, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

De’Vern Jaquan Inman, 19, of Orrum, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and two counts each of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling and felony conspiracy. He was also charged with injury to personal property, the sheriff’s office said.

Shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a report of a person shot on Eagle Wood Loop in Lumberton. A 4-year-old boy with a gunshot wound had been taken to the hospital before deputies arrived. The boy’s injuries were described as non-life-threatening, a news release said.

Deputies determined the boy had been shot while inside his residence, which was one of two shot into. The suspects were last seen driving a burgundy Dodge SUV toward Lumberton on N.C. 41 north, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office encouraged anyone with information to call 910-671-3140 or 910-671-3170.

