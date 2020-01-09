Man charged after 7-year-old girl killed in NC crash

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Charges have been filed in a crash that killed a 7-year-old girl in Guilford County on Saturday, according to Master Trooper Brandon Baker.

Yoslien Estrada Alonso, 34, of Archdale, is charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle and reckless driving.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Harlow Drive.

Shea Marcille Requejo-Croft, 31, of Randleman, and her husband Luis Angel Requejo, 37, were taken to local hospitals with serious injuries.

Julianna Requejo-Croft, Shea Requejo-Croft, Luis Requejo, and Jacqueline Requejo-Croft (Family photo via WGHP)

Jacquelyn Requejo-Croft, 9, and Julianna Requejo-Croft, 7, were in the car with them and were also taken to the hospital.

Jacquelyn suffered minor injuries and Julianna passed away at Brenner Children’s Hospital.

Troopers say Alonso was driving a red Ford pickup truck south on Harlow Drive when he ran off the road to the right and lost control.

He then crossed the center line and hit a dark blue Toyota Camry that was being driven by Shea Requejo-Croft.

There is no word on Alonso’s next court date.

