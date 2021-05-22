Man charged after child porn found at NC coastal home; bond set at $450,000

North Carolina news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Timothy Richard Seaman Jr. (Morehead City Police photo)

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A Morehead City man has been charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of minors after child porn was found at his home.

Timothy Richard Seaman Jr., 52, is facing the charges after detectives with the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Morehead City police conducted the arrest.

An interview was conducted and consent was given by Seaman to search his home. Detectives seized equipment used in regards to the crime, officials said.

Seaman was placed in the Carteret County Jail under a $450,000 secured bond. The investigation into the incident continues.

Seaman’s arrest was the result of an investigation that also included the Pine Knoll Shores Police Department.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories