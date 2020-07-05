Man charged after NC mom of 8 is among pair killed near college campus

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after a mother of eight was among two people killed near North Carolina A&T State University early Friday, according to officials.

Phillip Antoine Stethon Womack, 37, of Greensboro, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, Greensboro police said.

He is currently in the Guilford County jail.

Dispatch said they received a call at 6:24 a.m. Friday reporting a shooting with at least one victim.

Greensboro police responded to the scene on the 400 block of North Dudley Street.

The victims, 34-year-old Rodney Letroy Stout, of Greensboro, and 34-year-old Bakeea Abdulla Douglas, of Greensboro, both died of their injuries.

Douglas leaves behind eight children, according to CBS affiliate WFMY.

The TV station reported Douglas was from New Jersey, but had moved to North Carolina “for a better life” for her children.

At 7:15 a.m., the university sent out an Aggie Alert, notifying the public that shots were fired near campus at Dudley Street and Salem Street.

— WGHP contributed to this report

