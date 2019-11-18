Man charged after NC woman killed in shooting at business park party

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP/WNCN) – Police say a 23-year-old man has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a woman at a party at a North Carolina business park.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said in a news release that Corey Lamar Vega was arrested at the scene of the shooting that killed 27-year-old Ebony Tamia Harrison early Sunday.

Vega was charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Harrison, of Charlotte, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers heard shots fired after police received a 911 call about an unspecified threat being made.

The officers found the fatally wounded woman when they responded to the Charlotte business park where a party was being held.

ABC and ALE officers also responded to the scene, according to WBTV.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now