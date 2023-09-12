WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested and charged after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in Winston-Salem.

Police were called around 12:30 p.m. to a business on Reynolda Road about a sexual assault. Upon investigation, police said they believe that Bryon Shane Martin entered the business just after it opened and threatened a woman with a hammer, sexually assaulting her in the store and then leaving.

Less than two hours later, officers located Martin in the same area of town, not far from the business. Officials said that Martin did not know the victim and that this was a “random act of violence.”

Martin was taken into custody and, after consulting with Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neill, he was charged with first-degree forcible rape and first-degree kidnapping.

“Because of the actions of our community members and cooperation, we solved this investigation quickly,” police said.

Due to the sensitive nature of the investigation, no additional details will be released by law enforcement.

Martin was given a $1 million bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

He was released from prison on Aug. 18 after serving time for burning a public building.

His brother says he was afraid Martin wasn’t mentally stable, and before Martin got out of prison, he tried contacting people from the city he thought could help get his brother committed to an institution.

“I got absolutely zero sleep last night … This is all I can think about. I hurt for this woman that this happened,” Martin’s brother said. “I’m saddened by what he did … I was trying very hard to try to get him treated and try to get him some help. She does not deserve that.”