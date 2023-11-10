WALKERTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after a homicide in Walkertown.

According to Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 27 they were called to a home on Cain Forest Drive about a homicide. When deputies arrived, they found Casey Goolsby, 24, of Walnut Cove, dead in the backyard with several gunshot wounds.

Deputies said that Tahlyk Neal, 23, had “engaged in a confrontation” with Goolsby, “resulting in him being shot.”

Deputies obtained warrants for Neal’s arrest and he was charged with murder, possession of a stolen motor vehicle and flee/elude.

Neal turned himself in on Thursday and was given no bond.