Jaquan Cortez Jackson in a photo from the New Hanover County Jail.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The victim in an overnight shooting in Wilmington has been identified, Carly Rae Baron, 23, succumbed to her injuries after being shot around midnight according to police.

Wilmington Police arrested Jaquan Cortez Jackson, 21, he is charged with second degree murder.

Jackson is being held at the New Hanover County Jail under a $750,000 secured bond.

According to a tweet, the shooting happened just before midnight.

Officers were near the 3600 block of Wrightsville Avenue when they heard gunfire.

Upon arrival, they found a 23-year-old female suffering from life-threatening wounds.

She was then taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center, where she died from her injuries a short time later.

