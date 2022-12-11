Jimmie Lee Benjamin Haney (left) and the suspect in the Truist bank robbery. Photo courtesy: Greensboro police.

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man suspected in pair of bank robberies last week is facing several charges, according to Guilford County Sheriff’s Office records.

Around 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, officers were called to Wells Fargo on 308 Pisgah Church Road after a report of a robbery.

Investigators say that the suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash and that no one was injured during the robbery.

Wells Fargo robbery suspect (Greensboro Police Department)

Then, at around 10:50 a.m. on Friday, officers came to the Truist bank at 3521 North Elm St. after receiving a report of a robbery.

Investigators say the suspect implied to have a weapon and left with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured during the robbery.

On Friday night, police became involved in a standoff as they attempted to serve a warrant on the 1300 block of Lees Chapel Road.

The Truist robbery suspect (Greensboro Police Department)

The suspect, later identified as Jimmie Lee Benjamin Haney, 27, of Greensboro, was taken into custody around 9:40 p.m. after being barricaded in a home for nearly four hours.

Greensboro police said they connected Haney to both robberies.

He is currently being charged with the following:

Two counts of robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons

Obtaining property by false pretenses

Fugitive from justice

His total bond amount is currently $100,000.