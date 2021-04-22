Man charged in 2008 deadly home invasion in Robeson County surrenders, deputies say

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A man wanted in connection with a deadly home invasion more than a decade ago turned himself in to Robeson County deputies on Thursday, a news release said.

On June 25, 2008, Daniel Bullard, 23, was murdered during a home invasion and robbery. He and his 22-year-old girlfriend and their infant child were getting ready for bed around 11:40 p.m. when four armed men entered the home, deputies said.

Bullard was shot during the home invasion. Property was stolen from the residence and the suspects fled. Bullard’s girlfriend and child were unharmed, deputies said.

The case had gone cold until a hit on DNA resulted in investigators reopening it. James Roscoe McAllister, 30, turned surrendered on Thursday. He was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy, and second-degree kidnapping.

He is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center on no bond.

Michael Antwan Morgan and Tony Jones were arrested in 2008 in connection with the case. Morgan was 20 years old at the time and was released from prison in December 2017. Jones was 16 years old at the time and released from prison in May 2015.

“This is yet another example of great teamwork and patience in bringing a suspect to justice. Technological and scientific advancements have made it possible to bring forth evidence originally seized from a crime scene to the forefront for a new examination. We hope to bring closure to more families as we continue to use advancements in crime scene investigations,” Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said in the news release.