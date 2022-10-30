GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged in connection to a homicide on O’Brien Street in Greensboro in August, according to arrest warrants.

At 10:05 p.m. on Aug. 15, officers responded to the 2000 block of O’Brien Street when they were told about a shooting.

Arriving officers found Ivanna Wilkes, 32, who had been shot and died at the scene.

On Friday, Daniel Tyler Goodwin, 30, was taken into custody.

He is being charged with first-degree murder and has not been allowed bond, according to jail records.

There is no further information available at this time.

This is a developing story.