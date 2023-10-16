WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several charges following a crash-filled police pursuit on Sunday afternoon, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

At around 3:27 a.m. on Sunday, police say that a Nissan Altima was stolen at gunpoint.

At 1:56 p.m. on Sunday, officers spotted the car parked with a driver inside on the 5900 block of University Parkway. The driver of the car was later identified as Joshua Carter, 39.

Investigators said that Carter intentionally crashed into three police vehicles as they approached and attempted to block him in. Carter also struck a person’s vehicle that was parked with no one inside.

A pursuit then began that went through several streets in the northern parts of Winston-Salem, according to police. The pursuit ended at the intersection of 30th Street and Greenway Avenue as the Altima collided with a WSPD patrol vehicle.

Investigators say that Carter attempted to run away on foot and was taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit. Neither Carter nor any officers were injured.

Carter is being charged with the following:

Felony flee to elude

Three counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official

Careless and reckless driving

Possession of a stolen motor vehicle

Three counts of malicious conduct by a prisoner

Assault of a government official

Numerous other related traffic offenses

There is no further information available at this time.