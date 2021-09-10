Man charged in NC shooting that killed 3-year-old; nearly 150 shots fired, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – After an interstate highway chase, a 21-year-old man was charged in connection with a brazen shooting into a northwest Charlotte home that left a 3-year-old boy dead, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Friday.

Qua’Tonio Stephens, 21, has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder in the case of 3-year-old Asiah Figueroa, authorities announced on Friday evening.

The toddler was killed in an incident around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday that was caught on surveillance video which shows two cars pull up on Richard Rozelle Drive. Then, the video shows at least three people fire nearly 150 shots into the home where the young boy lived.

The boy’s 5-year-old sister was also shot but police say she is expected to recover.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, detectives with the Crime Gun Suppression Team and North Division obtained ‘reasonable suspicion’ to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Stephens on Wednesday. CMPD said the vehicle refused to pull over, and a police chase began.

Following the chase, Stephens was taken into custody without further incident on Interstate-85 near Glenwood Drive, CMPD said.

Stephens was then taken to the Law Enforcement Center to be interviewed by homicide detectives. Following his interview, he was transferred to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and charged with accessory after the fact to murder and felony flee to elude.

Stephens was also charged with seven counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and three counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling from an incident that happened on Tuesday in the 11300 block of Joe Morrison Lane, police said.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with further information can call 704-432-TIPS or the public can call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.