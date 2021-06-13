Man charged in shooting in NC mall parking lot as fight escalates

by: Jason Huber

CONCORD, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Concord Police have arrested a man after a shooting investigation that occurred Sunday outside the AMC theaters at Concord Mills Mall.

Renzo Gabriel Carnevalini Medina was arrested after a shooting that took place in the mall parking lot Sunday afternoon.

Medina and a victim got into an altercation before gunshots were fired and the victim was injured and transported to the hospital.

Medina was arrested at the scene and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Medina was booked into the Cabarrus County Jail under a $125,000 secured bond.

