CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – A 21-year-old man has been charged following a reported shooting inside a southwest Charlotte Walmart this week.

The shooting happened Monday inside the Walmart located at 8180 S. South Tryon Street. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, Michael Frost has been identified for his involvement in this incident.

Michael Frost in a photo from WJZY

Through information and evidence gathered, detectives identified Frost as a suspect in this case and a warrant was issued for his arrest, police said.

On Friday, Frost voluntarily turned himself into the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office where he was charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

Detectives have exhausted all available leads to identify any other parties who may have been involved, police said on Friday.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with further information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.