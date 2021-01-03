Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in death of Buncombe County assistant district attorney

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — A suspect was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder in Buncombe County Friday.
According to the sheriff’s office, Brandon Lewis Glenn Neels was charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of Rodney Hasty.
Hasty died in October 2019 of “fentanyl and ethanol toxicity,” according to a medical examiner’s report, the Asheville Citizen-Times reported.
Neels was also charged with felony possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule II controlled substance.
Hasty, 50, of Weaverville, served as a Buncombe County assistant district attorney for more than 14 years. He was chief assistant district attorney when he died.
Neels is being held at the Buncombe County Detention Facility on $500,000 bond.
— WSPA contributed to this report
