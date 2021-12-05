Man charged with first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping in death of Greensboro man found dead, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A man has been arrested in connection to another found shot to death in Greensboro on Thursday.

Police arrested Tyrik Griffin Terrell in the shooting death of Taha Abdalla Babeker, who was found on the side of the College Road.

Terrell was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of robbery with a firearm and second-degree kidnapping.

On Monday, officers received a call just after midnight about a “person down” in the 600 block of College Road.

Police said when they arrived they found Babeker, 54, of Greensboro. He had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers shut down Friendway Road at Friendway Circle on Monday as they investigated this situation.

