ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged with first-degree murder after a woman was found burned Tuesday in Robeson County, according to officials.

Cedric Locklear, 36, of Rowland, is also charged with concealing/failing to report a death, and altering/destroying and burning of personal property, according to deputies.

Deputies were told a woman who hadn’t been seen in several days but was not yet reported missing had been murder, according to a news release.

The woman’s body was found behind a home on Cabinet Shop Road, deputies said.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said immediate family members have been notified but the name has not been released until deputies receive 100% confirmation on the identity.

Locklear is held in the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

