Man charged with murder in deadly attack of NC elderly man, police say

William James Moore in a photo from Lumberton police.

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN/AP) - A 44-year-old man has now been charged in the murder of an elderly Lumberton man earlier this month, officials say.

Rufus Revels, 85, was found dead in his Bakersfield Drive home after an attack, Lumberton police said.

Initially, police said Revels' death was suspicious but later ruled it a homicide. Police have not said whether a weapon had been used.

Lumberton police were working on the case with an investigator from the Robeson County District Attorney’s office.

Lumberton police announced Saturday that William James Moore was charged with murder.

Moore is also charged with common law robbery, police said.

He is being held without bond in the Robeson County Jail.