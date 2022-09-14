CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man has been charged with the murder of a popular Charlotte DJ after the father of two was killed by a stray bullet during a March shootout, CMPD said.

Michael Cornwell Jr. has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of James Freiberg.

Michael Anthony Cornwell Jr. (Courtesy: CMPD)

The deadly incident happened around 3:00 a.m. Saturday, March 5, near the 10000 block of Hilgrove Lane in the Steele Creek area.

James was found inside his apartment suffering from life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

In March, James’ widow, Vanessa Freiberg, told Queen City News that ‘nothing even seems real.’

“I have to be strong for the children, and we have to learn how to keep his memory alive because it’s who he was and what he wanted,” said Vanessa.

Tuesday, QCN reporter Will Lewis sat down with Vanessa for an exclusive interview after news broke that his murderer had been charged.

“Initially speechless that this even came to be in fruition, like this is here,” Vanessa said. “This day finally came.”

James was coming home from a movie, and police said multiple shell casings were found outside in the parking lot. A shootout occurred between two groups in the parking lot of his apartment complex; that’s when he was struck by a stray bullet and killed.

“It was a senseless shoot-out in an apartment complex at that in the middle of the night with kids sleeping, people sleeping,” Vanessa said. “Honestly, I don’t think I could have got this far without the support from the community and from our friends; I mean, it truly does take a village to help.”