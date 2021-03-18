Man charged with rape, attempted murder after kidnapping woman near South of the Border, NC deputies say

MAXTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was arrested Thursday for kidnapping, rape, and attempted murder after abducting a woman from near South of the Border, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said.

A week ago, Robeson County deputies responded to the area of N.C. 301 south and Braswell Road in Rowland in reference to a kidnapping and assault.

Deputies determined the victim was kidnapped from the area of the South of the Border in Dillon County, South Carolina, a news release said.

David Earl Page, 52, was taken into custody after deputies searched a residence on Henderson Street in Maxton. They also searched a separate residence along the 9800 block of N.C. 501 south.

Page was charged with first-degree kidnapping, felonious restraint, first-degree rape, attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

He was also issued warrants for carjacking, kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Page was detained at the Robeson County Detention center on a $3.3 million secured bond.

“This investigation shows the caring nature of law enforcement agencies from across state lines and should be a clear indicator to the criminal element that you can run but you can’t hide,” Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. He also thanked the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

“Had this suspect been in prison rather than being released back on the streets on parole, this particular incident wouldn’t have occurred. Now the victim has to live with this torment the rest of her life,” Wilkins added.

The investigation is ongoing. The ATF is assisting in it. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.