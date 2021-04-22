Man charged with rape of minor was out on bond after previous sex crimes arrest in OBX, authorities say

MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) — A Tyrrell County man arrested this week is accused of multiple sex crimes involving minors while out on bond for other child sex crimes.

The Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Office says Chaunse Delong of Gum Neck was out on a $20,000 bond at the time of his arrest on Monday after previously being arrested on sex crime charges against another juvenile in Manteo.

Chaunse Delong

Authorities say the most recent charges against Delong in Tyrrell County are related to sex crimes involving a minor under the age 13.

Those charges include taking indecent liberties with a minor and statutory rape of a child less than 13.

He is now in jail under a $635,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information on Delong is asked to contact Tyrrell or Manteo authorities.