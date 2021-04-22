Man charged with rape of minor was out on bond after previous sex crimes arrest in OBX, authorities say

North Carolina news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) — A Tyrrell County man arrested this week is accused of multiple sex crimes involving minors while out on bond for other child sex crimes.

The Tyrrell County Sheriff’s Office says Chaunse Delong of Gum Neck was out on a $20,000 bond at the time of his arrest on Monday after previously being arrested on sex crime charges against another juvenile in Manteo.

Chaunse Delong

Authorities say the most recent charges against Delong in Tyrrell County are related to sex crimes involving a minor under the age 13.

Those charges include taking indecent liberties with a minor and statutory rape of a child less than 13.

He is now in jail under a $635,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information on Delong is asked to contact Tyrrell or Manteo authorities.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories