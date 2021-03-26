Man charged with raping 15-year-old girl in Davidson County

Blake Alan Craver

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested after he was accused of forcibly raping a 15-year-old, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

On Dec. 15, deputies responded to a report of a forcible rape in the Silver Valley area of Davidson County.

The victim, a 15-year-old girl, went to the Dragonfly House child advocacy center for a forensic interview and medical exam.

On Thursday, deputies arrested Blake Alan Craver, 19, of Thomasville, on a charge of second-degree forcible rape and second-degree kidnapping.

He received a $250,000 secured bond.

