Man charged with six counts of human trafficking after SWAT standoff in NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have charged a man with six counts of human trafficking after a SWAT situation in southwest Charlotte Friday.

CMPD detectives charged 27-year-old Dondre Mason with two counts of promoting prostitution, six counts of human trafficking, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, first-degree kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault inflicting serious bodily injury, and assault by strangulation.

On Jan. 17, detectives spoke with a victim who said Mason had assaulted her and enticed her into sexual servitude over a series of time. Based on evidence, detectives found cause for Mason’s arrest and warrants were obtained.

As the investigation continued, a second victim stated that on Jan. 24, Mason assaulted her, stole her property, and moved her against her will. As a result, six more warrants were issued for Mason’s arrest.

On Friday, detectives got information leading them to believe that Mason was inside a home on Lenox Pointe Drive. When detectives contacted Mason, he refused to leave the home and barricaded himself inside.

The SWAT Team responded to assist and Mason was later apprehended without incident.

“The Human Trafficking Unit, which was created in 2016, is a joint task force between CMPD and Homeland Security, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and Federal Bureau of Investigation. This case is another example of how CMPD partners with additional law enforcement agencies to combat violent crime. CMPD will continue to prioritize community safety by identifying additional strategies, partnerships, and opportunities to prevent these crimes,” a press release from CMPD read.

This is an ongoing, active investigation and detectives believe more charges will follow.

Anyone with additional information concerning this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit the Crime Stoppers website.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free. Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.