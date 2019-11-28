Man collapses between 2 buildings after Thanksgiving shooting at NC coast

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A man is in serious condition after a shooting near the Creekwood area Thursday morning.

According to Linda Thompson with the Wilmington Police Department, investigators believe the man was shot in a field near the corner of Princess Place Drive and 30th Street just after 10 a.m.

She said it is believed the man then ran toward the Creekwood community before collapsing between two buildings on Emory Street.

The victim was taken to New Hanover Regional Hospital.

No suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the WPD at 910-343-3609.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now