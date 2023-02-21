NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCN) — A man accused of creating a fake social media profile of someone in North Carolina to call that person a child molester and rapist has been convicted on federal cyberstalking charges, prosecutors say.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Tuesday that a federal jury convicted Christopher Kevin Morris, 45, of Texas last week.

He faces up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release when he is sentenced in May.

Prosecutors say Morris harassed a total of three people, defaming the unidentified person in North Carolina by creating a fake LinkedIn page describing that person as a child molester, emailing coworkers pretending to be someone else calling the victim a convicted child molester and emailing other coworkers pretending to be the victim and using racist language.

Prosecutors also say Morris posted onto the public internet computer code worth millions of dollars that the North Carolina victim spent six years working on.

Morris also was accused of sending emails described as harassing and confrontational to all three victims, with some implying that he was watching them or their family.