Man critical after being pulled from NC surf

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — The Atlantic Beach Fire Department says a man was rescued from the water on Saturday and is in critical condition.

Fire Chief Michael Simpson says a call came in around 3:30 p.m., for a 37-year-old in distress near the Beaufort Avenue beach access.

Lifeguards began performing CPR when the man was out of the water.

Once they arrived, fire officials continued the CPR efforts and were able to detect a pulse but the man was still unconscious.

He was taken to CarteretHealth in critical condition, put on a ventilator, then flown to Vidant in Greenville.

The man’s name isn’t being released at this time.

