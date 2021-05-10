WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man and two women were injured in a drive-by shooting on Chandler Street in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At about 12:30 a.m. Monday, police responded to a shooting on the 600 block of Chandler Street.

At the scene, officers found Winston-Salem woman, a Jonesville woman, and a Winston-Salem man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police learned that the three were in a vehicle stopped on the 600 block of Chandler Street when a black car pulled up beside them. Someone in the black car then started shooting.

The suspect vehicle drove away towards Old Greensboro Road.

The male victim is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries. One of the women is in serious but stable condition. The other suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No one has been arrested at this time, and police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.