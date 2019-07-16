Man dead, woman hurt in NC mountains after car plunges 50 feet off road

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) – Officials with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park say a man died and a woman injured in a car crash.

News sources report the park says in a news release that 37-year-old Timothy Patrick James McCauley of Farmington, Missouri, was killed in the incident.

Officials said the car he was driving left the road and landed about 50 feet below and about a mile east of the Clingmans Dome parking area along Clingmans Dome Road.

Park officials say 38-year-old Angela Walker was flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment.

The 7-mile road branches off of Newfound Gap Road/U.S. 441 and leads to the highest point in the Great Smokies.

The National Park Service is investigating Monday’s accident.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now