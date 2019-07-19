Man dies after being shot in chest, crashing car into NC house

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man shot before crashing into an east Charlotte home Friday morning has died.

The incident happened around 9:12 a.m. at a home on Pinyon Lane off of Harrisburg Road.

Police say the man who crashed into the home, which sparked a fire, had been shot in the chest. He was pronounced dead by Medic. The man apparently lived nearby.

Police say they are investigating the man’s death as a homicide.

Police say one person was in the house at the time. That person is not hurt, but will have to find another place to stay until their home is repaired.

No names have been released.

Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.