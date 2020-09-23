Man dies after going into dangerous surf in Currituck to save daughter

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — A man who jumped into life-threatening surf in Currituck County on Tuesday to save his daughter has died.

Currituck officials confirmed Wednesday morning he died at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital overnight after being taken there in critical condition.

The fatal incident happened around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, and crews got the call that two swimmers were in distress. Corolla Beach Rescue arrived about three minutes later and pulled the man from the water.

Crews performed CPR on the man, who was in cardiac arrest, and he regained a pulse. He was then flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where he later died. The daughter was able to safely exit the water before lifeguards arrived.

Currituck officials say they’re advising beachgoers to stay out of the dangerous surf, which is expected to continue to several days as distant Hurricane Teddy moves in the Atlantic Ocean. Red flags are flying at beaches.

You can check the latest surf forecasts via the National Weather Service.

